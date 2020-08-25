Tristan Thompson: It's too soon for the Clippers to quit on Paul George

Paul George struggled in Game 4 as the Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Dallas Mavericks, bringing the series to 2-2.

Going into Game 5, some are wondering if the Clippers should have any confidence that George will be able to step up and help Kawhi Leonard lead the team to a win.

Emmanuel Acho isn't so sure, but Tristan Thompson explains to him and Marcellus Wiley why it's too soon to quit on his boy PG now.