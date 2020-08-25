Video Credit: WKTV - Published 6 days ago

innocence project to look at hatch case

Of the most notorious local killers has been behind bars for 45 years.

And now, an internationally- known organization - that's been in central new york before- is taking an interest in his case.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports on the latest chapter, in the potato hill killer saga.

'oneida county district attorney, scott mcnamara, says at three months long, this is one of if not the longest trial in oneida county history.

And after 45 years, many have not forgotten about bernard harch you might have seen the signs around town.

Who framed bernie hatch?

Bernie hatch has friends.

And apparently it's more than just the now 80-year-old, incarcerated murderer's friends, who are seeking to vindicate him in the 1973 murder of mary turner .

None 10:40 "we recently received a foil request from the innocence project, actually an attorney that represents the innocence project, asking for numerous items regarding bernard hatch" 10:52 'specifically the trial transcript, sentencing transcript, the police reports and all the photographs that were used at the trial" 11:01 the innocence project, started by oj simpson lawyer, barry scheck, was instrumental in the exoneration of ?

Steven barnes-the oneida county man who spent nearly 20 years in prison for the 1985 murder of kimberly simon.

Scheck was in utica when barnes' shackles hit the courtroom floor.

Oneida county district attorney, scott mc namara, says this case is different.

And he's not worried that the wrong man is in prison, this time 15:25 "there's not gonna be a situation like in steven barnes's case where you have a person who's serving time in prison for a rape/murder and his dna comes back and doesn't match the evidence collectected during the autopsy, the rape kit from the autopsly.

15:46 "you're not gonna have that.

There was never an allegation even back in 1975 of a rape involved in this" hatch has been in state prison for 45 years.

His file is on d.a.

Mc namara's office floor, as he undertakes the time consuming task of scanning old documents...picture s...witness statements...autops y reports...for the innocence project.

