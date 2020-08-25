NAACP on Kenosha protests

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

What this means for Rochester

Amy fleming./// first this evening: last night marked the second night of protests and unrest in kenosha wisconsin ?

"* following the shooting of 29 year old jacob blake.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to the local naacp leader about what this means for rochester.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Amy ?

"* george ?

"* i'm here a olmsted county government center where protests following the death of george flloyd were held earlier this summer.

Now ?

"* protests are beginning in wisconsin ?

"* and starting back up in minneapolis ?

"* following the injury of ?

"(another black man.

Jacob blake's three young sons watched from a car as he was shot sunday afternoon.

Police shot him multiple times as he attempted to enter his vehicle.

Here's a look at some of the protests in kenosha... today i spoke with w.c.

Jordan ?

"* who is a leader in the minnesota naacp and member of rochester's police policy oversight commission.

He tells me that after protesters pushed for change in the state following george floyd's death ?

"* there has not been enough change in legislation ?

"* poliy ?

"* and police culture to prevent future harm and injury of black people by law its just gonna take one shooting here to put us on the map with other places and im not trying to blame other police departments, i think the police system in general, the way that its set up has a culture in it thats against african american men.

Ben crump ?

"* the attorney for jacb blake and george floyd's families ?

"* confirms that blae is paralyzed from the waist down.

They are not sure yet if it is permanent.

Live in the two officers involved in the sunday shooting are on leave.

They have not yet been identified.