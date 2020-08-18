Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

Tesla's Puts S&P 500 On The Spot



Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.

