Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched another day of record closing highs but a drop in Apple ahead of a 4-for-1 stock split held back the Dow.

Conway G.

Gittens has the final tally.


Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow shake-up is a sign of top for tech -analyst [Video]

Dow shake-up is a sign of top for tech -analyst

A decision to shake-up the Dow Jones Industrial Average to better reflect the strength of tech stocks in the market index is likely a sign of a market top, Multivariate Managing Partner Max Wolff told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:57Published

Exxon Mobil, Pfizer removed from Dow Jones Industrial Average; Salesforce, Honeywell added

 The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a collection of stocks that provide a gauge for how the markets are performing, is replacing three of its members.
USATODAY.com

Exxon Mobil dropped from the Dow after nearly a century

 It's being replaced by enterprise software company Salesforce.com in another sign of how much the economy has changed.
CBS News
Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up [Video]

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Airbnb files preliminary paperwork for IPO

 Airbnb on Wednesday filed preliminary paperwork for selling stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing..
New Zealand Herald
Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in [Video]

Stocks lose altitude as Fed worries creep in

Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the U.S. economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Why is the stock market hitting records when unemployment is 10%?

 Wall Street has gained back all its losses from the coronavirus-induced drop in March.
CBS News

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple App Store will remain Fortnite-free, for now

 District judge rules Apple does not have to make the game available in its app store while a case against it proceeds.
CBS News

Apple makes Final Cut Pro X work better for remote and collaborative video editing

 Apple has announced a new major update to Final Cut Pro X that adds several new improvements to proxy workflows, making the software far more suited to remote..
The Verge

Apple Can Block Fortnite but Not Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, Judge Rules

 A judge ruled in favor of Epic Games in its ongoing legal battle against Apple Aug. 24, and will block Apple from retaliating against Epic by removing its access..
WorldNews
How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth? [Video]

How Much Is Buffett's Apple Stake Worth?

Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion). Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion). Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Tesla's Puts S&P 500 On The Spot [Video]

Tesla's Puts S&P 500 On The Spot

Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market [Video]

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market

Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

S&P, Nasdaq Close At New Highs As Wall Street Rides Bull Momentum

 NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus..
WorldNews

Nasdaq American stock exchange

LIDAR startup Luminar is going public via ‘reverse merger’

 Photo: Volvo

Luminar, a Florida-based startup that makes LIDAR sensors and other components essential for autonomous driving technology, is the latest..
The Verge

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys

 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday, with both lifted by Apple after data pointed to some pockets of strength in the US economy. US business..
WorldNews

Wall Street just closed at a record high - will the NZX follow suit?

Wall Street just closed at a record high - will the NZX follow suit? The US sharemarket has closed at a record high, raising the question: will the NZX follow suit?Wall...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •The Age


Fed's Bullard: Wall Street 'About Right' as US Muddles Through Virus Risk

A stock market hitting record highs in a pandemic might seem out of touch, but St. Louis Federal...
Newsmax - Published

ASX to slip after Wall Street retreats from record highs

The ASX 200 is expected to dip at Thursday's open, after Wall Street was weighed down by US Fed...
The Age - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Trades Past $500, Hits New High [Video]

Apple Trades Past $500, Hits New High

Apple Trades Past $500, Hits New High

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published
S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market [Video]

S&P 500 hits record close, confirms bull market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic is in the history books with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market [Video]

S&P 500 hits record close, ends bear market

The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic officially ended on Tuesday with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published