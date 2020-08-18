Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

A decision to shake-up the Dow Jones Industrial Average to better reflect the strength of tech stocks in the market index is likely a sign of a market top, Multivariate Managing Partner Max Wolff told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised concerns that the U.S. economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic faced a highly uncertain path. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett's Apple position is worth more than Starbucks, Boeing, or IBM. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has a 5.7% stake worth $123 billion. His stake surpasses the market capitalizations of Starbucks ($92 billion), Boeing ($101 billion), and IBM ($112 billion). Berkshire's Apple stake is worth almost as much as Philip Morris ($124 billion) and Lowe's ($125 billion). Apple's stock price has soared by more than two-thirds to an all-time high this year.
Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.
Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.
The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic is in the history books with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses...