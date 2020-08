American Airlines announces job cuts

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:38s - Published 5 minutes ago

STORIES THAT COULD IMPACTGREEN COUNTRY RESIDENTS..THE WORLD'S LARGEST AIRLINEAND ONE OF TULSA'S BIGGESTEMPLOYERS ANNOUNCED IT'LL BECUTTING THOUSANDS JOBS BYOCTOBER..

DUE TO SLOW TRAVELDEMAND.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S GITZELPUENTE IS LIVE AT THE TULSAINTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WITHMORE.

GITZEL?AT THIS POINT..

IT'S STILLUNCLEAR IF THE EMPLOYEEREDUCTION WILL IMPACTAMERICAN AIRLINES' TULSAMAINTENANCE BASE.BUT I DID LEARN THAT ABOUT800 EMPLOYEES IN THECOMPANY'SMAINTENANCE AND RELATED TEAMIN THE U-S WILL BE AFFECTED.MAYOR G-T BYNUM RESPONDED TOTHE NEWS TODAY SAYING THAT.AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS ALWAYSBEEN AND WILL CONTINUE TO BEA MAJOR PARTNER FOR TULSA,THE REGION AND THE STATE OFOKLAHOMA.

AND THE CITY LOOKSFORWARD TO CONTINUING TOWORK WITH AMERICAN AS THEYPLAN INVESTMENTS IN THETULSA BASE.THE MAINTENANCE FACILITY HASBEEN CORE TO THE COMPANY'SOPERATION FOR MORE THAN 70YEARS.

IT CURRENTLY EMPLOYSMORE THAN 5,000 TECHNICIANSIN TULSA.

AMERICAN AIRLINESANNOUNCED IT WILL FURLOUGHAPPROXIMATELY 17,500EMPLOYEES ACROSS THE COMPANYEFFECTIVE ON OCTOBER 1..INCLUDING PILOTS, FLIGHTATTENDANTS AND MAINTENANCEWORKERS.DUE TO THE FALLOUT FROM THEPANDEMIC..

THE AIRLINE LOSTTWO BILLION DOLLARS LASTQUARTER..

AND IT EXPECTS TOFLY LESS THAN 50% OF THEAIRLINE IN THE FOURTHQUARTER.I REACHED OUT TO THE LOCALMAINTENANCE WORKERS UNIONFOR AMERICAN AIRLINES..

ANDSTILL WAITING TO HEAR BACK..WE'LL UPDATE YOU ON THISSTORY WHEN WE LEARN MOREINFORMATION.

REPORTING INTULSA, GP, 2WFYTHE TULSA