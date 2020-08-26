Armoured vehicles seen arriving in Kenosha amid unrest

Footage shows armoured vehicles arriving in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night (August 25) following riots over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The vehicles appeared to be carrying SWAT teams and National Guard officers deployed to quell the unrest ignited after an unarmed black man was shot seven times in the back by a policeman on Sunday night.

The resident who recorded the video said there were more than 50 ''SWAT teams and National Guard crews arriving from all across the state." She added: ''They're coming to Kenosha.

Please get inside.

Please be safe.

They’re prepared for a war.''