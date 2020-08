Jacob Blake shot by police in Wisconsin

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published 29 minutes ago

VIOLENT PROTESTS CONTINUE INKENOSHA WISCONSIN.

THREEPEOPLE WERE SHOT, ONE OF THEMWAS KILLED.

AS OF THIS MORNINNO ONE HAS BEEN TAKEN INTOCUSTODY, BUT AUTHORITIES HAVEIDENTIFIED AT LEAST ONE PERSONINVOLVED BASED ON SOCIAL MEDFOOTAGE OF THE INCIDENT.

THESHOOTING CAME ON THE THIRDNIGHT OF PROTEST THAT HAVETORN THROUGH KENOSHA AFTER APOLICE OFFICER SHOT 29 YEAROLD JACOB BLAKE FROM BEHIND ATCLOSE RANGE WHILE HE WGETTING IN A VEHICLE.

HISTHREE YOUNG CHILDREN WERE INTHE CAR.

OFFICERS WEREINITALLY RESPONDING TO ADOMESTIC DISTURBANCE.

FAMILYMEMBERS SAY BLAKE HAS BEENPARALYZED AND IT WILL TAKE AMIRACLE FOR HIM TO WALK AGAIN.THE FAMILY'S ATTORNEY SAYSBLAKE SUFFERED MULTIPLEINJURIES, INCLUDING A GUNSHOTWOUND TO ONE ARM, DAMAGE TOHIS KIDNEY, LIVER AND SPINALCORD.

THE SHOOTING HAS LED TOPROTESTS AND UNREST IN KENOSHAAND OTHER CITIES INWISCONSIN..

THAT STATE'SGOVERNOR HAS DELCARED A STATEOF EMERGENCY AND DEPLOYEDNATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TOKENOSHA.

AFTER TUESDAY NIGHTSGAME--LA CLIPPERS COACH DOCRIVERS EXPRESSED HISFRUSTRATION AND RAW EMOTIOOVER THE SHOOTING.

RIVERSDISCUSSED WHAT IT FEELS LIKEAS A BLACK MAN TO BECONSTANTLY REMINDED OF HISCOLOR BECAUSE OF THE SHOOTINGLIKE THE ONE INVOLVING BLAKE."It's amazing.

Why do you keeploving this country and thiscountry does not love us backand.

It's just it's really sosad' "That video, if you watchthat video, you don't need tobe black.

To be outrage youneed to be American andoutraged." JACOB BLAKE REMAINSIN CRITICAL CONDITION AT THOSPITAL..

TWO POLICE OFFICERSHAVE BEEN PLACED ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AS THEINVESTIGATION INTO THATSHOOTING CONTINUES.MORE THAN 60 PEOPLE WERE