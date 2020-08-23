Global  
 

NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Brenton Tarrant, the attacker behind New Zealand's worst mass shooting, has faced survivors and relatives on the third day of his sentencing hearing.


Son of New Zealand mosques attack victim confronts gunman

Son of New Zealand mosques attack victim confronts gunman

Survivors and relatives of victims of the New Zealand mosque shootingscontinued to confront the white supremacist attacker during his sentencing onWednesday.

Covid 19 coronavirus: Samoa halts all international flights after NZ outbreak

 By RNZ All international air travel to and from Samoa has been temporarily suspended, effective immediately.The amendment to the State of Emergency includes..
Families Confront New Zealand Mosque Shooter at Sentencing

 Families and survivors had their first chance to confront the white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques as..
Dear Christchurch, Breivik's trial showed us extremist ideas struggle in the light | Åsne Seierstad

 A 10-week trial of Anders Breivik afforded him publicity, and underground infamy, but the openness benefited the victims too Terror wouldn’t work if no one..
Sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter begins

Brenton Tarrant, the shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, is facing life in...
New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing

New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting...
Grieving families reject NZ mosque shooter's 'white supremacist' world view

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque...
