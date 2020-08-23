|
NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:10s - Published
NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison
Brenton Tarrant, the attacker behind New Zealand's worst mass shooting, has faced survivors and relatives on the third day of his sentencing hearing.
Son of New Zealand mosques attack victim confronts gunman
Survivors and relatives of victims of the New Zealand mosque shootingscontinued to confront the white supremacist attacker during his sentencing onWednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Brenton Tarrant, the shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, is facing life in...
Deutsche Welle - Published
The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle
The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque...
IndiaTimes - Published
