Brenton Tarrant, the attacker behind New Zealand's worst mass shooting, has faced survivors and relatives on the third day of his sentencing hearing.

NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison

A 10-week trial of Anders Breivik afforded him publicity, and underground infamy, but the openness benefited the victims too Terror wouldn’t work if no one..

Families and survivors had their first chance to confront the white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques as..

By RNZ All international air travel to and from Samoa has been temporarily suspended, effective immediately.The amendment to the State of Emergency includes..

Son of New Zealand mosques attack victim confronts gunman Survivors and relatives of victims of the New Zealand mosque shootingscontinued to confront the white supremacist attacker during his sentencing onWednesday.

New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

The father of slain three-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim in the New Zealand mosque...

The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting...

Brenton Tarrant, the shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand, is facing life in...