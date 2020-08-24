Older Americans are done letting aging get in the way of dating

Older Americans are ready for love, three in ten searching for romance would consider going on a dating show for seniors, according to new research.

The study of 1,000 Americans over the age of 50 found one in four have gone on a date with a new potential partner and one in five feel like they're in their sexual prime now.When it comes to the best methods to meet someone, half said through friends and 43% have searched online.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Because Market, a personal care marketplace especially for seniors, revealed two in five confessed to being more nervous for their first date when they were older than as a young person.

Results found that the key aspects of attraction have changed for respondents over time.

Three in four said physical attraction was important to them as a young person looking for a partner, but now kindness ranked the highest with 79%.

Politeness rose in importance as people grew older, as did personality.

Seven in ten respondents in a relationship or married say they're happier than they've ever been in their current relationship.There are also some matters that older Americans have to consider on the dating scene today.

Nearly a third (32%) think dating is different now in light of the fact they have to consider personal care products that can be a sensitive topic.

Thirty-nine percent of all respondents felt there are some aspects of aging that are too embarrassing to talk about and over a quarter say they are certain things about aging they withhold from their children.Without anyone to talk to, 27% say they struggle to find personal care products for their age group, needs and lifestyle.

Two in five (42%) have suffered from bladder leakage or incontinence and of those 48% don't feel they can talk about their experiences with anyone.

Thirty-eight percent are frustrated with the products that are currently available and are suffering in silence.Luca Gualco said, "the data shows that older Americans are embracing everything life has to offer.

In fact, 43% say they're living their best lives now.

At Because, we believe in enabling older adults to seize their independence and enjoy the activities that bring them happiness."Respondents were asked to think about their lives as if COVID-19 didn't exist and what activities they'd love to do if they didn't have to worry about bladder leakage.Long drives was the favorite with 47% and 43% wished they could enjoy a day of shopping.

Forty-two percent envisioned fun days trips with their family or friends while a third (32%) dreamt of traveling.One in five would love to take a dip in the pool (19%) and 18% hope to work up a sweat by exercising without a worry about bladder leakage.Nearly a quarter dream of luxuriating on the beach (23%) or hiking in nature (13%) without needing to rush for a bathroom break.

Gualco added, "Older Americans are such an underserved population.

We created Because in order to provide those 65+ access to the high quality personal care products they need, discreetly and conveniently delivered directly to their door."Still seniors are embracing those perks that come with age.

Three in five (61%) think the ability to spend time by themselves is one of the most liberating parts of growing old.

Sixty percent enjoy being able to do whatever they want, when they want and a third (36%) love being able to choose where they're living.