'The New Mutants' Will Finally Hit Theaters

"The New Mutants" is a movie spun out of the "X-Men" franchise.

CNN reports that the film has followed a long-delayed, tortured path to the screen.

The film is hitting theaters without much support or fanfare.

There are also no advanced reviews.

The horror-tinged movie won't be screened in advance for critics as it lands in theaters Friday.

Some press outlets have sought to explain to readers why they won't be reviewing "New Mutants." Media outlets said Disney's failure to provide at-home screener links or in-person options.


