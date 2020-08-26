Ashley Tisdale Reflects On Her Iconic Fashion Moments

The epic animated adventure "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe" is set to arrive on Disney+ Friday.

August 28.

ET Canada's Sangita Patel caught up with Vincent Martella, Alyson Stoner and Ashley Tisdale who share what fans of the beloved series can expect from the new film.

Plus, Tisdale reflects on her fashion dos and don'ts from over the years.