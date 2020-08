A 17-year-old has been arrested in Wisconsin after two people were shot and killed during protests in Kenosha on Tuesday night; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

A teen accused in a fatal shooting targeting protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin last night is in...

Lenin ......... RT @texasgal132 : 4 People Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of North Carolina Teen Police in North Carolina arrested four people,… 4 days ago

Kate N. Grossman Police have arrested a teen from suburban Antioch in connection with the fatal shootings in Kenosha following prot… https://t.co/kXxNwLIjBk 4 hours ago

Laura St Denis RT @KateGrossman1 : Police have arrested a teen from suburban Antioch in connection with the fatal shootings in Kenosha following protests… 3 hours ago

Ryan Elijah A 17-year-old Illinois teen has been arrested for the fatal shooting in Kenosha. As a juvenile, he’s not being ide… https://t.co/EWk09HMLpP 3 hours ago

WPSD Local 6 A 17-year-old suspect from Illinois was taken into custody today in connection with an overnight shooting during a… https://t.co/TIVxwzvCVk 2 hours ago

Mark Steven Gamble RT @WPSDLocal6 : A 17-year-old suspect from Illinois was taken into custody today in connection with an overnight shooting during a protest… 2 hours ago