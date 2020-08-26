Cardi B Reacts To Melania Trump Comparisons After RNC Speech Goes Viral
Cardi B slams Melania Trump.
Megan Thee Stallion and Waka Flacka deny shading each other.
Plus - Kanye gets sued.
