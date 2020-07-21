Global  
 

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019.

Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire.

But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials.

The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice.

In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.


Harry Dunn's family drop plans to sue US government

 Harry Dunn's parents hope they will be able to meet with officials to discuss a way forward.
Harry Dunn: Andrea Leadsom appeals to Trump over suspect

 South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom made a direct plea for the US President to intervene.
Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case [Video]

Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom met with members of Harry Dunn’sfamily on the anniversary – and appealed directly to Donald Trump to ensure avirtual trial.

Harry Dunn death: Mother says she 'won't stop' in fight for justice on first anniversary

 Charlotte Charles feeling 'positive' at prospect of virtual trial involving alleged killer Anne Sacoolas – an idea now under consideration by attorney general
Harry Dunn death: Mum vows to keep promise to get son justice

 Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles says she keep fighting to bring the suspect before a UK court.
Key events following the death of Harry Dunn one year ago

One year on from his death, the family of Harry Dunn continue to fight for justice in a case which...
Belfast Telegraph


Harry Dunn's ashes scattered in favourite place as family say 'final goodbye'

Harry Dunn’s ashes scattered in favourite place as family say ‘final goodbye’

The family of Harry Dunn have said their "final goodbye” to the teenager afterscattering his ashes in Weymouth.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published