Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

A timeline of key events since motorcyclist Harry Dunn died after collidingwith a Volvo driven by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, on August 27,2019.

Sacoolas has been charged with causing the 19-year-old's death bydangerous driving, following the crash outside RAF Croughton inNorthamptonshire.

But the 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity and was ableto return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Sincethen, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab havecalled for Ms Sacoolas' extradition, a request which has been rejected by USofficials.

The Dunn family have continued to campaign for a trial in the UKand the US, and have also launched a High Court battle with the ForeignOffice, accusing Mr Raab of perverting the course of justice.

In a letter toHome Secretary Priti Patel on Monday, seen by the PA news agency, the Dunnfamily’s constituency MP Andrea Leadsom requested a "virtual trial" for MsSacoolas.