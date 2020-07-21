Key events following the death of teenager Harry Dunn

Dominic Raab said Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab told him there would bea full investigation into the devastating explosion in Beirut. A “full,thorough and rigorous” investigation has been promised into the cause of theblast which ripped through Lebanon’s capital as the UK offered medical andsearch and rescue experts to help deal with the aftermath.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel is to meet Lissie Harper, the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, to discuss Mrs Harper’s new law proposal which would see those who kill emergency workers jailed for life. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Secretary Priti Patel has been in Dover today as migrant crossings continue. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Anti-Pakistan protests were held in several parts of the world as it observed international day of victims of enforced disappearances. A group of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan consulate in New York to protest the enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Protesters said that while this is common in Baochistan, now the Pakistan Army is indulging in such acts in other parts of the country as well. They were carrying posters demanding justice for those who have been abducted by the Pakistan Army and ISI. Similar protests were also held outside the residence of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Protesters urged the world to take note of what is happening in Balochistan and said that they should ask Pakistan to mend its ways. They also demanded the immediate release of abducted Balochis from the custody of the Pakistan Army. Pakistan’s atrocities in Balochistan are well documented and the number of enforced disappearances in the region orchestrated by the Pakistan Army and the ISI is an open secret. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Several Baloch and other human rights activists have joined the protest from different cities of the UK and expressed their support for the families of enforced disappeared people in Balochistan. Protesters carrying banners, placards and flags of Balochistan chanted slogans against Pakistani state's atrocities against Baloch people. They demanded the immediate release of previously abducted Baloch and stopping of further enforced disappearances. Speakers urged the international community including the UK to stop supporting Pakistan as their support is strengthening Pakistan to commit more crimes against humanity. They said that thousands of innocent Baloch have been arrested and disappeared by Pakistani forces and many of them have been killed in custody. Activists have also strongly condemned the recent murder of Hayat Baloch in Balochistan's Turbat city who was shot dead by FC in front of his parents.
Palmerston, the Foreign Office’s chief mouser, is set for retirement afterfour years of service in Whitehall. A letter to Sir Simon McDonald, permanentunder-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, read that the catwould like to spend more time “away from the limelight” after enjoying“working from home” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Miriam Escofet painted the portrait, which was commissioned by the Foreign andCommonwealth Office (FCO) as a “lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s service” todiplomacy. The Queen saw the painting for the first time via her computerscreen, before speaking to members of FCO staff about their work around theworld during the coronavirus crisis. The virtual visit was hosted by Sir SimonMcDonald, permanent under-secretary of state for foreign and commonwealthaffairs and head of the Diplomatic Service, who was joined by the artist forthe unveiling.
Boris Johnson has assembled his Cabinet in person for the first time in four months, as the Government presses ahead with plans to secure millions of doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.Senior ministers are meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office rather than the smaller Cabinet room in Downing Street to allow for proper social distancing.It comes after a study suggested a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford was safe and induces an immune reaction, which was branded “encouraging” by the scientific community.
