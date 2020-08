U.S. Justice Dept. Sends Letter To Gov. Tom Wolf Seeking Data About Coronavirus Nursing Home Deaths Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:20s - Published 10 minutes ago U.S. Justice Dept. Sends Letter To Gov. Tom Wolf Seeking Data About Coronavirus Nursing Home Deaths The Justice Department is seeking coronavirus data about “orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” sending letters Wednesday to the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources DOJ requests nursing home coronavirus deaths data from Cuomo, other govs The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that it is requesting data from governors of...

FOXNews.com - Published 3 hours ago