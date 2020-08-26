Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 09:41s - Published
TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes - Plot synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle TENET.

Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel ... Inversion ... directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan release date August 31 - September 2, 2020 (special screenings), September 3, 2020 (in theaters)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Movie Review: 'Tenet' - 4/5

The film’s screenplay keeps underlining and explaining its layered plot about technology that can...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

UribeRicardo

Ricardo Uribe TENET (2020) | Behind The Scenes of Christopher Nolan Movie https://t.co/268Cx997lX cc: @Knesix 2 hours ago

lkafle

Lava Kafle #Tenet #BehindTheScenes #FilmIsNowExtra TENET (2020) | Behind The Scenes of Christopher Nolan Movie https://t.co/bfK0h8Y0Dk 3 hours ago

ErikMartinWilln

Erik Martin Willén TENET (2020) | Behind The Scenes of Christopher Nolan Movie https://t.co/L18NwdHaqM https://t.co/s561Qwr9bQ 1 day ago

Therealhotinri

Therealhotinri 👍 on @YouTube: TENET (2020) | Behind The Scenes of Christopher Nolan Movie https://t.co/sJiw2RPOvo 2 days ago

screenrealm

Screen Realm RT @screenrealm: An almost 10-minute #behindthescenes look at #TENET has been released. Check this out! https://t.co/msVUOVwisB #movies #ch… 2 days ago

Avi_isak

Avi @DiscussingFilm One reason why I love the Nolan movies so much is because there’s little to no cgi at all. Like in… https://t.co/DKJ9DExj0J 3 days ago

VinuWesley

Vinu Wesley RT @getFANDOM: ‘It’s the biggest movie that anyone has ever done — ever,’ says Robert Pattinson The cast & crew of #TENET share a behind-t… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Behind the Scenes Look at 'Tenet' Makes Case for Theatrical Experience | THR News [Video]

Behind the Scenes Look at 'Tenet' Makes Case for Theatrical Experience | THR News

A new behind the scenes featurette for the high-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet gives a better glimpse of what audiences are in store for while also making a case for why the movie will not be..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:17Published
Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Behind the Scenes [Video]

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 09:41Published