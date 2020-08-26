TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes - Plot synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle TENET.

Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel ... Inversion ... directed by Christopher Nolan starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, Martin Donovan release date August 31 - September 2, 2020 (special screenings), September 3, 2020 (in theaters)