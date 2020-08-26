Julie and the Phantoms Season 1

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: High schooler Julie lost her passion for music after her mom died last year.

But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 appear, they reawaken Julie's own inner spirit and create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms. Based on the original Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas.

You only live once, but you can rock forever.

Julie and the Phantoms premieres September 10th only on Netflix.