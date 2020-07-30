Circuit clerk talks absentee voting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Many voters will vote absentee in the upcoming November election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, many people are trying to vote absentee in the upcoming november elections because of the coronavirus.

But is it the safest option?

Wtva's alexis jones is live in tupelo with the steps absentee voters will have to take.

I spoke with the circuit clerk camille roberts dulaney here a the lee county justice center.

She said voting absentee does not mean you can stay home and mail in your ballot.

."

"you have to get that ballot notarized so you have to get out of the house to find a notary."

Dulaney said mississippi is not a mail in ballot state.

She said a voter has to fall under one of the reasons listed to be able to mail one in.

If a person has a permanent disability letter from a doctor or is serving overseas in the military, he or she does not have to get a ballot notarized dulaney said if a voter doesn't fall under the list or doesn't want to find a notary, he or she can also vote absentee at the clerk's office.

Sot: "we have measure here that we are going to take to make sure the absentee process is cdc guidelines and make sure everybody feels safe."

She says each person who will vote at the clerk's office must wear a mask and the clerk's office will only allow four people to vote at a time.

Brianna easterling lives in tupelo.

And said she perfers voting in person than voting absentee.

Sot: "i just think it's easier and more honest."

Aaron mitchell said he understands why people want to vote absentee, but he is not going that route.

Sot: "for some it might be good for them to do absentee ballot because of what's going on with the pandemic and everything, but for me, i rather come on out and vote."