Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice, moving to the south lawn of City Hall later in the evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend