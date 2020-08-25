|
|
|
Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin
A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice, moving to the south lawn of City Hall later in the evening.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 4 win over the Portland Trail Blazers...
WorldNews - Published
|
Police fired tear gas at protesters in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of...
WorldNews - Published
|
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers made a poignant statement on the police shooting of Jacob...
CBS News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|