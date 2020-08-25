Global  
 

Hundreds Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Police Shooting Of Jacob Blake In Wisconsin

A large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice, moving to the south lawn of City Hall later in the evening.


