Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura

Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura

The portion of Louisiana Highway 1 (LA 1) at the foot of the South Lafourche Levee system in Golden Meadow is now closed due to rising water ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected landfall on August 26.

Footage filmed by @BrennanMatherne shows water beginning to submerge the highway.

Residents and motorists are being advised not to drive through roads under floodwater.

Hurricane Laura has developed into Category 4, with a maximum of 115 mph winds when it passed over the Gulf of Mexico.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Laura Threatens To Devastate Parts Of Louisiana, Texas Gulf Coast [Video]

Hurricane Laura Threatens To Devastate Parts Of Louisiana, Texas Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength as it heads toward the Louisiana-Texas border. Forecasters predict Laura could be the most powerful storm to make landfall in Louisiana since the Civil War. Camila..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:01Published
Texas residents evacuate as Hurricane Laura looms [Video]

Texas residents evacuate as Hurricane Laura looms

Residents of Texas have evacuated their homes in anticipation of Hurricane Laura. Footage filmed by Twitter user @roguegalaxie on August 25 shows heavy traffic on Highway 6 and 35 in Alvin, as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:19Published
'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes [Video]

'They're All Packing Up And Leaving': Gulf Coast Residents Prepare For Tandem Hurricanes

The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published