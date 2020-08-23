Rising water forces closure of parts of Louisiana highway ahead of Hurricane Laura
The portion of Louisiana Highway 1 (LA 1) at the foot of the South Lafourche Levee system in Golden Meadow is now closed due to rising water ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected landfall on August 26.
Footage filmed by @BrennanMatherne shows water beginning to submerge the highway.
Residents and motorists are being advised not to drive through roads under floodwater.
Hurricane Laura has developed into Category 4, with a maximum of 115 mph winds when it passed over the Gulf of Mexico.