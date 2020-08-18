Global  
 

SSR Death case: Rhea's father summoned by ED

SSR Death case: Rhea's father summoned by ED

SSR Death case: Rhea's father summoned by ED

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty was summoned by Enforcement Directorate on August 27.

Mumbai Police constable escorted Rhea's father, wading through media personnel.

Today, Sushant Rajput's father accused Rhea of killing the actor.


