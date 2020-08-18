SSR Death case: Rhea's father summoned by ED

While speaking to media in the national capital on August 27, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh said, "If the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes her (Rhea Chakraborty) into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive
Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh said on August 27 that Rhea Chakraborty is murderer. "Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant from a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," said KK Singh in a self made video. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case in SSR's death. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with her associate be arrested. This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the allege dealings in banned drugs. NCB is now the third federal investigative agency to launch a probe in connection with the Sushant death case. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already probing the case. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI for 13 and 7 hours respectively. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The Supreme Court’s decision came after a tug-of-war between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again. Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators. The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed. The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August. As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death. He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family. The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He had offered a film to the late actor. ED had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP said Rhea shouldn't forget she's an accused in the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified his 'aukat' comment. Pandey said the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature. Rhea doesn't have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the case. SC held the FIR registered in Patna over Sushant's death legitimate and said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
