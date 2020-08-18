SSR Death case: Rhea's father summoned by ED

‘Rhea poisoned my son, must be arrested’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father



Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with her associate be arrested. This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the allege dealings in banned drugs. NCB is now the third federal investigative agency to launch a probe in connection with the Sushant death case. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already probing the case. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI for 13 and 7 hours respectively. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The Supreme Court’s decision came after a tug-of-war between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15 Published on January 1, 1970