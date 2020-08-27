SSR death case: Rhea, Showik Chakraborty arrive at Santa Cruz police station

Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house with her brother Showik for CBI inquiry in connection with SSR's death case on Aug 31. Rhea Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for fourth consecutive day. CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was also called in for questioned by the agency for the fourth day. The actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning. Meanwhile, hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case connected to the actor’s death said that he had met Rhea in 2017 but never met Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party’s link with Sandeep Singh, the self-professed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, must be probed. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different angles linked to the case of the actor’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June. Watch the full video for all the latest updates into the actor’s death probe.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in January, said that the Uttar Pradesh government had filed a false case against him and thanked the judiciary for mentioning this in their order. Kafeel Khan said that for the first 5 days, he was not even given any food or water in jail and took a jibe at STF by thanking them for not killing him in an encounter when he was being brought to UP from Mumbai. The doctor, who first hit the headlines during the BRD hospital tragedy, had been granted bail in February, but the state government imposed NSA thereby blocking his release. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, called his detention under NSA illegal and ordered his immediate release. The High Court also said that the speech given by Kafeel Khan at Aligarh Muslim University was not provocative in any manner. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52Published
The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19. With the pandemic casting its grim shadow, Mumbai witnessed a much quieter Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh festival, on Tuesday. Idols were immersed in the sea, lakes as well as artificial ponds built by the municipal corporation. More than 35,000 police personnel were deployed across the city. The police also monitored the streets and beaches with the help of about 5,000 CCTV cameras. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis were seen immersing idols.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
Assumed to have limited vegetation because of the harsh climatic conditions, farmers of Ladakh are now exploring new ways to cultivate seasonal vegetables and fruits which are basically grown in warm weather areas. Phey village, 12 km from Leh town is known for the production of watermelons. In 2016, on a trial basis, 10 farmers from Phey tried cultivating watermelon with the help of DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). After the good yield, villagers are encouraged and are now growing watermelons. After the Union Territory status for Ladakh, farmers of Ladakh are more positive in terms of getting farming subsidy and benefits from agriculture-related schemes. Farmers of the Phey village said that the watermelons are grown in good size with an average of 5kg. The produce is sold to the army on bulks along with meeting local demand. With the help of new farming technology and research from DIHAR, farmers of Ladakh are exploring new ways to increase the yield which increases their earnings. This has also encouraged many farmers to continue agricultural practices towards sustainability.
Freedom at midnight for Dr Kafeel Khan. Parl panel set to grill FB reps today over hate content row. 70% of those killed by Covid in India are men. Watch how a teenage girl took on mobile thieves. And CBI says there is no proof yet that Sushant was murdered. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:21Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh. Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs. Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic. I will forward this request to CBI."