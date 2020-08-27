Global  
 

SSR death case: Rhea, Showik Chakraborty arrive at Santa Cruz police station

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at Santa Cruz Police Station on August 31 in Mumbai.

Earlier, Rhea went to DRDO guest house for CBI enquiry in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case for fourth consecutive day.


