Watch: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik leaves from DRDO guest house after questioning by CBI

Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, on August 28 left from DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz, after around 14 hours of questioning by CBI.

DRDO guest house is the place where Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is staying to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The CBI team is recorded the statement of Showik.

Earlier this month, Rhea, Showik and their father Indrajit Chakraborty were also examined by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Wednesday, Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh were grilled by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.