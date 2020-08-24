Watch: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik leaves from DRDO guest house after questioning by CBI

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty reached at the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning For latest updates from Bollywood, keep following Desimartini
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh spoke on what if CBI takes Rhea Chakraborty in custody. Singh said whole exercise would be counter-productive if CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence. "CBI is doing its job well and no one should find faults in it. However, if CBI takes Rhea into custody without hard evidence, she might gets bail. If Rhea gets bail, the entire exercise would be counter-productive. Rhea Chakraborty is tying herself in knots. Rhea didn't inform Sushant's family if the actor was facing mental issue," Vikas Singh said. On Wednesday, Singh said it is a serious matter if the 'drug issue' is true. He had added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the case. On July 31, ED had registered a case in connection with the late actor's death. This came after an FIR filed against Rhea by Sushant's father KK Singh. On August 19, SC had asked CBI to investigate the death case. The top court also held the FIR registered in Patna legitimate. CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz. They are carrying out probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for interrogation. Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj also arrived at DRDO guest house for interrogation. Pithani was questioned for 4th straight day on August 25.
Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Akbar Pathan informed about that the person accused in of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been sent by the local court to police custody till September 2. The accused claimed himself to be a member of the underworld don Abu Salem gang and made an extortion call to Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were spotted among others. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted cycling In Juhu. Karishma Tanna was snapped at a clinic in Juhu. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Abhishek Kapoor's house. Sonal Chauhan was snapped in Juhu.
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are ready to welcome their first child in January 2021. Virat Kohli announced the news in a tweet. He wrote, 'And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'. The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. On the other side, Anushka also took to Twitter and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021'. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted two lavish wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty was summoned by Enforcement Directorate on August 27. Mumbai Police constable escorted Rhea's father, wading through media personnel. Today, Sushant Rajput's father accused Rhea of killing the actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has leveled another serious charge at Rhea Chakraborty. Speaking to the media, KK Singh said that Rhea had been giving poison to his son and demanded that she along with her associate be arrested. This comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the allege dealings in banned drugs. NCB is now the third federal investigative agency to launch a probe in connection with the Sushant death case. CBI and Enforcement Directorate are already probing the case. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were questioned by the CBI for 13 and 7 hours respectively. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The Supreme Court’s decision came after a tug-of-war between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th of June, 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned the late actor's flatmate, cook and domestic help again. Sushant's chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar was also called by the investigators. The questioning occurred at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where the CBI team is stationed. The chartered accountant had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the first week of August. As per reports, Sushant's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, revealed that a locksmith had to be called to open the actor's door on the day of his death. He also reportedly spoke about Sushant's medication and conversations with his family. The CBI is also looking at the actor's post mortem report which concluded that the probable cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. AIIMS experts have been asked to vet the autopsy. Watch the full video for more.
