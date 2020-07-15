Global  
 

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

Sir Ed Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat leader

The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes.

Liberal Democrats election: Ed Davey announced as new leader

 New leader says party must 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he defeats challenger Layla Moran
Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election. Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives. The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the leadership race and is running againstcandidates including acting party leader Ed Davey. Voting begins this week todecide who will replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the 2019 election.

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran pledges to push for electoral reform

 MP will seek cross-party unity behind proportional representation if elected to lead Lib Dems on Thursday
Gavin Williamson doorstepped as he arrives for work

Gavin Williamson doorstepped as he arrives for work

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is doorstepped as he arrives for work following the sacking of chief education civil servant, Jonathan Slater.

Homes evacuated after freight train catches fire in Wales

Homes evacuated after freight train catches fire in Wales

A major incident has been declared and homes have been evacuated after a freight train carrying a large amount of diesel caught fire near Llanelli in Wales on Wednesday night.

CBSN Originals presents "Speaking Frankly | Censorship"

 Social media platforms have become de facto public spaces, where freedom of speech is exercised. But when online speech pushes the limits of acceptability, where..
Apple's move to make advertising harder on iOS 14 is part of a trend

Apple and Facebook are fighting again, and how you feel about it says something about who you trust to..
