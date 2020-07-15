Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged his party to “wake up and smell the coffee” after a series of disappointing general election results. Sir Ed Davey was announced as the party’s new leader after beating fellow MP Layla Moran by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election. Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.
