Sir Ed Davey: Liberal Democrat revival will not be easy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Ed Davey says his party "must change" as he is announced as the new leader ofthe Liberal Democrats.

He said "voters don't believe we share their values".


Ed Davey Ed Davey Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Kingston & Surbiton

The newly elected leader of the Liberal Democrats has urged his party to “wake up and smell the coffee” after a series of disappointing general election results. Sir Ed Davey was announced as the party’s new leader after beating fellow MP Layla Moran by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
The Liberal Democrats have elected Sir Ed Davey as their new leader by more than 17,000 votes. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published

 New leader says party must 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he defeats challenger Layla Moran
Independent
Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race. The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election. Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom

Lib Dem leadership contender Layla Moran pledges to push for electoral reform

 MP will seek cross-party unity behind proportional representation if elected to lead Lib Dems on Thursday
Independent

Sir Ed Davey said the Liberal Democrats needed to 'wake up and smell the coffee' as he become their fifth leader in five years.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 05:58Published
Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives. The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published