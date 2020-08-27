Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall

Hurricane Laura’s torrential rain and destructive winds are battering the Gulf Coast.


Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm

Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm Watch VideoHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana as a...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comBBC Newscbs4.comCBC.caCBS NewsTelegraph.co.ukVOA News


News24.com | 'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US, prompting 'unsurvivable' surge fears

Hurricane Laura has made landfall in the southern US state of Louisiana and the monster Category 4...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC News


WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Laura

WATCH LIVE: Coverage of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in hours and the forecasts so far indicate a dangerously...
Mediaite - Published


omyword

The Lisa of Wines RT @NBCNews: Hurricane Laura the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years - @BillKarins https://t.co/n8jgdEnRpY 5 seconds ago

jamieanderson77

Jamie RT @MSNBC: UPDATE: More than 450K households in Louisiana and Texas without power early Thursday after Hurricane Laura makes landfall. http… 7 seconds ago

AaronM95151157

Aaron James Cross RT @ABC: .@RobMarciano is in Lake Charles, LA with whipping winds and heavy rain as Hurricane Laura slams the Gulf Coast. https://t.co/7GCS… 8 seconds ago

pamela_pmlpatt

Pamela g Patterson RT @CNBC: Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, remains extremely dangerous. https://t.co/6UPpBdJ1YJ 9 seconds ago

JuliaFello

Julia Fello TMJ4 RT @NBCNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: With 150 mph winds, Cat. 4 Hurricane Laura becomes strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 16… 9 seconds ago

BigManPauly

Coach Rivera Fan RT @ABC: A man securing barges on Lake Charles, Louisiana, filmed strong winds and heavy rain buffeting his craft, as well as a wind-speed… 11 seconds ago

TexomasHomepage

Texoma's Homepage As Hurricane Laura makes landfall more than 296k are without power in Louisiana. https://t.co/zRsG6hKn8J 14 seconds ago

TooFred

Fred Sternburg RT @GMA: "All of my weight, full shoulder into it, could not open the door early this morning with 140, 150-mile-an-hour winds out there."… 18 seconds ago


Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:01Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP’s nomination and pro athletes showed solidarity against racial injustice by not..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
Gulf Coast Evacuees Still Streaming To North Texas To Escape Laura's Wrath [Video]

Gulf Coast Evacuees Still Streaming To North Texas To Escape Laura's Wrath

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:40Published