Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall
Hurricane Laura’s torrential rain and destructive winds are battering the Gulf Coast.
Texoma's Homepage As Hurricane Laura makes landfall more than 296k are without power in Louisiana.
https://t.co/zRsG6hKn8J
Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHCHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds...
WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP’s nomination and pro athletes showed solidarity against racial injustice by not..
Gulf Coast Evacuees Still Streaming To North Texas To Escape Laura's WrathGulf Coast Evacuees Still Streaming To North Texas To Escape Laura's Wrath