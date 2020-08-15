India's response to COVID established its ability to overcome unforeseeable eventuality: General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on "Atmanirbhar Bharat" said that India's collective response to COVID-19 has established its ability to overcome unforeseeable eventuality.

CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "India today is facing numerous challenges and threats.

Our collective response to COVID-19 has firmly established our ability to overcome any such unforeseeable eventuality."