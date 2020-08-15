India's response to COVID established its ability to overcome unforeseeable eventuality: General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state. Two days ago, the CM had written a letter in this regard to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Patnaik, during his conversation with the prime minister, explained that Odisha is in the grip of a pandemic as well as flood, and students might face difficulties in appearing for the examinations. Over the past week, heavy rain, triggered by back-to- back formation of low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links and claiming at least two lives.
On the occasion of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at National War Memorial. President Kovind was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief of Defence Staff General..