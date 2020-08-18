SC favors Patanjali Ayurved in trademark dispute, allows using term ‘Coronil’

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Madras High Court decision to stay a single Judge order, which had restrained Patanjali Ayurved Ltd from using the trademark 'Coronil'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said “If we prevent the use of word "Coronil" during the pandemic on the ground that there is some pesticide on its name, it will be terrible for the first product.” It allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea with liberty to pursue it before the high court and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.