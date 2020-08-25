Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UNLV student tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
UNLV student tests positive for COVID-19

UNLV student tests positive for COVID-19

UNLV says a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Campus officials say this is the first confirmed case of the fall semester.

POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.CAMPUS OFFICIALS SAY THIS ISTHE FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF THEFALL SEMESTER.THE PERSON WAS ASYMPTOMATIC,AND RECEIVED THEIR RESULTSYESTERDAY.THEY WERE ALSO LAST ON CAMPUSON TUESDAY.THE HEALTH DISTRICT IS WORKINGTO CONTACT TRACE AND NOTIFYPEOPLE WHO WERE IN CLOSECONTACT.THE STATE DE




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IUP Reports On-Campus Case Of Coronavirus [Video]

IUP Reports On-Campus Case Of Coronavirus

A student that lives in on-campus housing at IUP has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:15Published
Lakeview Elementary Class Quarantined After Positive COVID-19 Case, Everyone Else Back On Campus [Video]

Lakeview Elementary Class Quarantined After Positive COVID-19 Case, Everyone Else Back On Campus

The Rescue Union School District is one of the few districts in the greater-Sacramento area allowing students on campus to learn in person; but more than a week since reopening, they're already..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:41Published
Pearl student tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Pearl student tests positive for COVID-19

Pearl student tests positive for COVID-19

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:41Published