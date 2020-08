Donald Trump accepts Republican Nomination

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published 6 minutes ago

SO WHAT SHOULD YOU BE ON THELOOKOUT FOR?

AND WHAT AREDEMOCRATS DOING TO COUNTER THEPRESIDENT'S ADDRESS?

JOEST.GEORGE IS IN WASHINGTON WITHMORE.PACKAGE TONIGHT THE RNC COMESTO A CLOSE.COMPLETING A TWO WEEK MARATHONOF VIRTUAL POLITICALCONVENTIONS.NAT OF MUSIC PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP GETTING ONE OF HISBIGGEST TELEVISION AUDIENCES,BEFORE THE DEBATES BEGIN INLATE SEPTEMBER.HIS SPEECH COMES AS THE NATIONDEALS WITH MULTIPLE CRISIS.A PANDEMIC, PROTESTS INWISCONSIN FOLLOWING A POLICESHOOTING OF A BLACK MAN, NOT TOMENTION A POWERFUL HURRICANESTRIKING THE SOUTHERN UNITEDSTATES 58 THIS IS A SERIOUSSTORM (WHITE FLASH) WE WILL BEWITH U EVERY STEP OF THE WAYVICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCEADDRESSING THE CRISIS DURINGHIS VICE PRESIDENTIALACCEPTANCE SPEECH LAST NIGHT.WHILE ATTACKING JOE BIDEN INTHE PROCESS 5:15 LAST WEEK JOEBIDEN SAID NO MIRACLE ISCOMING, WELL WHAT JOE DOESN'TUNDERSTAND IS AMERICA IS ANATION OF MIRACLES.ONE THEME TO LOOK FOR TONIGHTTHE REPUBLICAN PUSH FOR AFRICANAMERICAN MEN TO VOTE FORPRESIDENT TRUMP SEVERAL AFRICANAMERICAN MEN SPEAKINGTHROUGHOUT THIS CONVENTION SOFAR.27 SECONDS REPUBLICANS ARE THEPARTY THAT FREED THE SLAVES ASFOR DEMOCRATS, DEMOCRATIC VICEPRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE KAMALAHARRIS WILL ALSO DELIVER ANADDRESS FROM DC LATER TODAY.AFTER TONIGHT...WE'LL WAIT FORTHE POLLS TO SEE IF THESE PASTTWO WEEKS OF CONVENTIONSCHANGED ANYTHING...INWASHINGTON I'M JOE ST.

GEORGE.A FORMER RAIDERS PLAYERS - TOOKTHE STAGE AT THE REPUBLICAN