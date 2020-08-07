Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

Global  
 

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the sum was not enough to meet the needs of the American people.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

After weeks of negotiations - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows put forward a $1.3 trillion offer for a coronavirus aid bill - which he said President Donald Trump is willing to sign.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that amount is not enough to meet the needs of Americans.

Trump replied - saying Pelosi was only interested in bailing out states run by Democrats, casting doubt on the chances of reviving stalled aid talks.

Meadows on Friday reiterated that negotiations are at an impasse: MEADOWS: “Wouldn’t 1.3 trillion dollars of aid, that goes largely to agreed upon and shared goals of helping people that are hurting the most - 1.3, which is more than the aid that we sent during the 2008 meltdown.

1.3 trillion dollars of aid, she said no to.

She would rather have zero and keep it at 2.2.” Pelosi said Republicans are quote “rejecting the funding needed for testing and tracing to crush the virus and safely reopen schools and the economy.” She said she hoped the Republicans would accept Thursday’s Democratic offer for $2.2 trillion in aid, and resume negotiations.

This - coming months after the Democratic-led House passed a $3.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which was not taken up by the Republican-led Senate.




