Top 10 Needlessly Sexualized TV Characters
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:25s - Published
Top 10 Needlessly Sexualized TV Characters
These needlessly sexualized TV character prove that sometimes sex does sell.
For this list, we’ll be looking at small screen characters who were objectified in their depictions.
These needlessly sexualized TV character prove that sometimes sex does sell.
For this list, we’ll be looking at small screen characters who were objectified in their depictions.
Our countdown includes "Riverdale," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Arrow," and more!