Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL

Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay with Arsenal and the Spaniard would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Wolves and Newcastle are both keen on Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to leave the Gunners this summer.

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salsburg Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Captain Tom Woolstencroft scores a hat-trick of tries for Saracens in their Premiership win over Gloucester.

Five new signings to look out for in the Premier League Premier League clubs are preparing for the start of the new season onSeptember 12. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the summer signings towatch so far.

Premier League new season in numbers Ahead of the new campaign, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the2020/21 Premier League season.

Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona? Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?

Lionel Messi's dad is talking to Manchester City, Manchester United have the money for the Barcelona icon, plus more.

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is "pretty confident" captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract and that Gabriel Magalhaes will join.