Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL

Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay with Arsenal and the Spaniard would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.


Arteta 'pretty confident' over new Aubameyang deal

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is "pretty confident" captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract and that Gabriel Magalhaes will join.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta lauds praise on FA Cup final hero Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his side and his topgoalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after they won the 2020 FA Cup, beatingChelsea 2-1 at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final as Mikel Arteta earns first trophy as the Gunners manager.

Messi's dad in England for talks over son's next move - Thursday's football gossip

 Lionel Messi's dad is talking to Manchester City, Manchester United have the money for the Barcelona icon, plus more.
Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?

Messi divorce: Barcelona exit could cost star forward €700m

Messi divorce: Barcelona exit could cost star forward €700m

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues

Arsenal to sack 55 staff as COVID-19 hits revenues

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF EMIRATES STADIUM EXTERIORS / COACH MIKEL ARTETA WITH ARSENAL SHIRT AT PRESENTATION / ARSENAL TRAINING SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - MARCH 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS

Premier League new season in numbers

Premier League new season in numbers

Ahead of the new campaign, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the2020/21 Premier League season.

Five new signings to look out for in the Premier League

Five new signings to look out for in the Premier League

Premier League clubs are preparing for the start of the new season onSeptember 12. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the summer signings towatch so far.

Premiership: Saracens 36-20 Gloucester

 Captain Tom Woolstencroft scores a hat-trick of tries for Saracens in their Premiership win over Gloucester.
Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salsburg

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salsburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Wolves and Newcastle target Arsenal defender

 Wolves and Newcastle are both keen on Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to leave the Gunners this summer.
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal's place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to..

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked..

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Wolves in the Premier League, where he reveals he believes that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new deal.

