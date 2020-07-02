Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published