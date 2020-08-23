Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:23s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:23s - Published Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura. 0

Tweets about this leinadcm RT @Reuters: Chemical plant BioLab in Westlake caught fire in Laura’s wake, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky over the wind-… 2 minutes ago ken crichlow RT @NBCNews: NEW: Shelter in place advisory issued after chemical fire erupts in Westlake, Louisiana, near Lake Charles, where Hurricane La… 3 minutes ago Darrell Velegol I hope they used inherently safe design principles at this Lake Charles LA chemical facility. And I pray that this… https://t.co/sUnyE2EDrd 5 minutes ago Greg Terrell Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts outside Lake Charles, Louisiana https://t.co/aGOC44DRXw #FoxNews 7 minutes ago Rhina Guidos (oh, boy, as if folks didn't have enough to worry about ...) Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts outsid… https://t.co/IMINhP6Ybn 9 minutes ago run.woman RT @RedTRaccoon: Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana, governor urges residents to stay indoors https://t.co/joVxehRl9l 9 minutes ago WitchHaven Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts outside Lake Charles, Louisiana https://t.co/4S4B3pLN7o #FoxNews 12 minutes ago MATT Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts outside Lake Charles, Louisiana https://t.co/bKRMZGK7P5 #FoxNews 13 minutes ago