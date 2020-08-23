Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned..