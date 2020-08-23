Global  
 

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Chemical fire erupts in hurricane-hit Louisiana

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday asked residents in three southwestern communities to stay indoors with windows and doors shut as a plume rose from a chemical fire at a chlorine plant in an area hit by Hurricane Laura.


Chemical fire breaks out in Hurricane Laura's wake

 "Shelter in place, close your windows and doors and TURN OFF YOUR AIR CONDITIONING UNITS," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted.
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

 Workers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  |..
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours [Video]

Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

 Photos of damage in Texas and Louisiana show that Hurricane Laura's path of destruction left streets flooded and buildings destroyed.
 
Hurricane Laura hits Gulf Coast with "remarkable" strength

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with a look at what made Hurricane Laura such a powerful storm as it slammed into the..
Louisiana residents refusing to evacuate given grim warning

 "Praying that it does not come to this!" Louisiana officials said of the warning.
CBS News

Hurricane Laura aftermath: Chemical fire erupts in Lake Charles, Louisiana

A large fire erupted Thursday at a chemical plant in the Louisiana city...
Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Urban Rescue Teams From Maryland, Virginia Head To Gulf To Help With Hurricane Laura Response [Video]

Urban Rescue Teams From Maryland, Virginia Head To Gulf To Help With Hurricane Laura Response

Search and rescue teams from Maryland and Virginia fire departments are on their way to Louisiana and Texas to help with the response after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Katie..

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border [Video]

Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes. Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches. Forecasters have warned..

