Battalion Chief Chip Kain said the firefighters took two rescue boats and other equipment to help with restoration efforts.

mbus firefighters deploy to Baton Rouge in aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Wtvas nicole dantzler is live with their restoration efforts.

The firefighters arrived in baton rouge louisiana last night..

Right now they are setting up at the department of public safety waiting for their next assignment.

We'll rotate people through."

"stay safe and keep yours heads up, with what they're going to you never know."

Chip kain- battalion chief, columbus fire and rescue 0:00-0:05;09 (nats)-siren three columbus firefighters have arrived in baton rouge louisiana.

Battalion chief chip kain said their plan is to rescue hurricane laura victims and to clean up storm damage.

"they've all been split up into their boats and crews.

Checked their gear and ready to and just wait and see where they're supposed to be going.

Possibly the lake charles area."

Captains wes mims and melvin junkins are swift water rescuers..

And engineer chris carter is a communications specialist.

They set up at the louisiana department of public safety this morning and are heading west where their help is most needed.

"they've packed enough gear to get by for whatever is needed."

Kain said the crew took two rescue boats and other supporting equipment.

"if it comes to where they continue to need personnel we'll rotate people through."

The firefighters plan to stay in louisiana for a couple of weeks.

Kain said most of the team stayed back in columbus because they're expecting rainfall tonight.

Live in columbus nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

