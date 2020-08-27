CBS 11 Storm Chaser Survives High Winds Covering Hurricane Laura, His Car - Not So Much
CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin followed Hurricane Laura inland for a firsthand look at her powerful winds.
Surveying The Damage From Hurricane LauraThe storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. At least three people were killed.
Hurricane Laura Leaves A Path Of Destruction In LouisianaCBS4's Courtney Zubowski reports Laura leveled homes, uprooted trees and flooded neighbors.
Local organizations sending relief to those impacted by Hurricane LauraThe pandemic makes things a bit more difficult, but that isn’t stopping the Red Cross of Central Florida and Feeding Tampa Bay from deploying resources to help those in need.