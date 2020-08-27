Booneville woman arrested after Thursday chase

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 weeks ago

MHP provided more details about a chase that began late Thursday morning in Booneville and ended in Tupelo.

Enforcement arrested a booneville woman who led them on a chase.

According to the mississippi highway patrol, the chase began in prentiss county and ended in lee county.

Sergeant gary stanton said the chase began when a booneville police officer saw a car with a damaged fender speed through the city.

Police tried to stop the car, but the car sped away south on highway 45.

The chase made its way into the tupelo city limits where officers used the spike strips and later arrested the driver.

19 year old savannah tigner, now faces hit and run, speeding, and felony fleeing charges.

