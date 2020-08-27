Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:38s - Published
White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You

White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You

The Trump administration has announced it is going after a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter and other journalists who report things it dislikes.

According to CNN, the White House said Thursday it was compiling a 'very large' dossier on reporter David Fahrenthold.

Farenthold, Josh Dawsey, and Joshua Partlow co-wrote an article detailing business dealings between the Trump Organization and the US government.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Around The Table: President Trump To Accept Nomination From White House [Video]

Around The Table: President Trump To Accept Nomination From White House

President Trump will deliver his speech to accept the Republican nomination for president tonight at the White House. KDKA's Stacy Smith gathered this week's group of analysts for a virtual Around the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 34:52Published
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday, as he will join Donald Trump for a bid at a second term in the White House.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:11Published
WH Chief of Staff: "Several thousand" National Guards mobilized to respond to Jacob Blake protests [Video]

WH Chief of Staff: "Several thousand" National Guards mobilized to respond to Jacob Blake protests

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to TMJ4's Charles Benson Wednesday on President Trump's response to the shooting of Jacob Blake and the protests that have erupted since last weekend.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:50Published