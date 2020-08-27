White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You

The Trump administration has announced it is going after a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter and other journalists who report things it dislikes.

According to CNN, the White House said Thursday it was compiling a 'very large' dossier on reporter David Fahrenthold.

Farenthold, Josh Dawsey, and Joshua Partlow co-wrote an article detailing business dealings between the Trump Organization and the US government.