The Queen’s Gambit - Netflix - Anya Taylor-Joy, Moses Ingram, Bill Camp

The Queen’s Gambit - Date Announcement - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius.

Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children.

Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Directed by Scott Frank starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Moses Ingram, Bill Camp, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Rebecca Root release date October 23, 2020 (on Netflix)