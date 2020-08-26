Billie Eilish And Finneas Host NPR 'Tiny Desk Concert' At Home

Bille Eilish and her brother Finneas hosted an NPR tiny desk concert from their home.

The award-winning brother and sister team have been performing together since they were children.

According to CNN, the talented duo performed for the series from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eilish sang "Everything I Wanted" and "My Future," while Finneas alternated between guitar and keyboard as her accompanist.

The two created NPR's intimate "Tiny Desk Concert" setting by using a cardboard cutout.

Eilish told listeners; "Quarantine has been weird," adding that "the future is something to be super hopeful in."