Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Congress has organised nationwide protests demanding to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET which are scheduled to be held in September.

In Delhi, Congress staged protest outside Shastri Bhawan.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress workers staged protest in Chennai.

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Karnataka wing staged protest at Race Course Road in Bengaluru.

Several NSUI members were detained by police in Ahmedabad during the protest.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joint Entrance Examination A common entrance examination for admission to various educational institutes in India

Modi drops Question Hour, but forces students to give answers in JEE, NEET papers: Owaisi

 The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government which dropped Question Hour from the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament citing Covid-19, is forcing the..
IndiaTimes

Indian Railways to run 20 pairs of special trains in Bihar for JEE, NEET and NDA candidates

 The Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of the candidates appearing for NEET, JEE, and NDA..
DNA
5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant [Video]

5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Examination centre in Ranchi ensuring COVID-19 protocols ahead of JEE Main 2020 [Video]

Examination centre in Ranchi ensuring COVID-19 protocols ahead of JEE Main 2020

Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of. Exam centre is ensuring all COVID-19 protocols. JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

China using Congress's shoulders to fire at India, alleges BJP

 The BJP on Saturday cited a Chinese newspaper report to hit out at the Congress, alleging that India's enemies were using the opposition party's houlders to fire..
IndiaTimes

Kannada actor says she was abused by Congress' Kavitha Reddy for wearing sports bra in Bengaluru Park

 Samyuktha Hegde shared a 11-second video clipping of the incident which occurred in which at least four women can be identified while two boys are also seen at a..
DNA

Joint Entrance Examination – Main Examination for admission to engineering colleges in India

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3.4 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main in 3 days

 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 and will..
DNA

SC to hear review petition today seeking deferment of JEE, NEET examinations

 The review petition was filed against the previous order of the apex court declining to postpone NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

NEET, JEE exams 2020: SC to hear review petition by 6 opposition-ruled states tomorrow

 The Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear a review petition filed by 6 opposition-ruled states against the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance..
DNA

JEE Mains held amid strict COVID-19 protocol in Patna

 Nearly 63,000 candidates are appearing for JEE Mains 2020 in Bihar.
DNA
JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate [Video]

JEE Main: Education minister's message as exam begins amid Covid debate

Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:22Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

Supreme Court rejects 6 states’ review plea on NEET, JEE (Main)

 One of the first steps agreed at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states fell flat on Friday with..
IndiaTimes

National Students' Union of India National Students' Union of India Indian students organization

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams [Video]

NSUI's hunger strike enters 3rd day to postpone JEE, NEET exams

National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) infinite hunger strike entered third day on August 28 as they are demanding to postpone JEE and NEET exams. The student wing of opposition Congress party demanded that central government should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan said, "This is third day of our infinite hunger strike (over JEE and NEET). Our demand is that exam should be postponed for some time. We have asked some questions to government but haven't got any answers yet. Bihar, Assam and several others state are under flood right now, how will they going to reach examination hall? Transportation has also not fully started yet."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Coimbatore woman's love for stray dogs [Video]

Coimbatore woman's love for stray dogs

A woman taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. She feed at least 50 dogs twice a day in Coimbatore. Lady cooks food for dogs herself and serves them in separate plates. She is doing this work for the past 6 years.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Curb chain of transmission, bring COVID mortality below 1%: Centre to states

 Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a Coronavirus review meeting through video conference with the health secretaries of 15 districts across five states of..
DNA
At least 9 dead, several injured in explosion at TN’s firecracker factory [Video]

At least 9 dead, several injured in explosion at TN’s firecracker factory

At least nine people were killed and five others were injured after a blaze erupted at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil area of Cuddalore district, 190 kilometers south of Chennai. As per police, the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have also launched a probe to ascertain the cause of explosion. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India. Many illegal factories with little safety precautions produce cheaper firecrackers. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published

Shastri Bhawan Shastri Bhawan


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi reopens after nearly 6 months [Video]

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi reopens after nearly 6 months

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah reopened in Delhi for devotees on September 06. The shrine was closed from mid-March after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Separate arrangements have been made for devotees to offer flowers and 'chaadar' in the premises. Use of sanitisers and face masks has been made mandatory. The decision to reopen the Dargah was taken after guidelines of Unlock 4 were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Vegetable prices rise as arrivals dip in Delhi [Video]

Vegetable prices rise as arrivals dip in Delhi

Vegetable markets have emerged as a new problem for the Delhiites as vegetable prices have risen in the national capital. According to the vegetable sellers at Daryaganj vegetable, price of potatoes have risen due to the limited stock and new arrival is taking time and price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one due to rainfall and hoarding.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19 [Video]

Watch: Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopens amid Covid-19

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress protests against NEET and JEE-MAIN exams, says 'listen to students' | Oneindia News

As the chorus grows for the postponement of the NEET and JEE Main entrance exams, The opposition Congress party staged a nationwide protest today against the entrance exams scheduled for early..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET & JEE; 6 opposition ruled states move SC

Politics over the NEET and JEE examinations continues to escalate with every passing day. In the latest, 6 opposition ruled states have approached the Supreme Court over the issue. West Bengal,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:58Published
Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published