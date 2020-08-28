Congress intensifies protest demanding postponement of JEE, NEET

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct NEET and JEE exams. Around 5,500 candidates will be appearing in NEET and JEE examinations in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams. These exams are very important for their future."
Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of. Exam centre is ensuring all COVID-19 protocols. JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6.
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam as per the third schedule. Over 7.77 lakh have downloaded cards and are ready for the exam. I wish you the best of luck. I have appealed to nearly all the Chief Ministers of the country that state governments extend all possible help where you reside and where you're giving the exam. I am sure that you will adhere to the SOP, guidelines issued by the government for your safety. Our officials are regularly talking to the chief, health, and education secretaries of the states. We are regularly talking to education ministers. I am sure that this exam will go well, you will adhere to guidelines, and you will be successful. I wish you best of luck to you again. All kinds of preparations have been made for you.” JEE Main exams beginning on Sept 1, will end on Sept 6. Watch the full video for more.
National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) infinite hunger strike entered third day on August 28 as they are demanding to postpone JEE and NEET exams. The student wing of opposition Congress party demanded that central government should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan said, "This is third day of our infinite hunger strike (over JEE and NEET). Our demand is that exam should be postponed for some time. We have asked some questions to government but haven't got any answers yet. Bihar, Assam and several others state are under flood right now, how will they going to reach examination hall? Transportation has also not fully started yet."Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET are scheduled to be held in September.
A woman taken up the responsibility to feed a large number of stray dogs in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. She feed at least 50 dogs twice a day in Coimbatore. Lady cooks food for dogs herself and serves them in separate plates. She is doing this work for the past 6 years.
At least nine people were killed and five others were injured after a blaze erupted at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil area of Cuddalore district, 190 kilometers south of Chennai. As per police, the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police have also launched a probe to ascertain the cause of explosion. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India. Many illegal factories with little safety precautions produce cheaper firecrackers. Watch the full video for more.
Vegetable markets have emerged as a new problem for the Delhiites as vegetable prices have risen in the national capital. According to the vegetable sellers at Daryaganj vegetable, price of potatoes have risen due to the limited stock and new arrival is taking time and price of onions has increased to more than twice the previous one due to rainfall and hoarding.
Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.
