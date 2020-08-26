Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 09:42s - Published
BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football.

Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the massive moves they have made in the market this week.

Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all look set on switching allegiances to the Blues, and we have all the information you need to know.

We are also look at the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the Arsenal academy product set on leaving this summer, and see which Valencia star Leeds United are close to signing in the next few days.

There is also time to look at Aston Villa’s pursuit of Kieran Trippier, as well as Tottenham’s intriguing approach for Benfica star Pizzi, who is currently in the form of his life.

And finally we look at a recent ESPN article that claimed Manchester City are weighing up a move for Lionel Messi.

Could they pull it off?

We have all the information you need.

Remember to like and subscribe, and leave your comments below.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rumour Has It: Barca planning Messi compromise with City, Man Utd favourites to sign Van de Beek

A Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi reunion in Manchester? Barcelona captain Messi has handed in a...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Lionel Messi stuns Barcelona with transfer request – 19 other surprising transfers and career decisions in football, including wild Liverpool and Man United deals

Lionel Messi looks set to call time on his legendary Barcelona career having handed in a transfer...
talkSPORT - Published

Rumour Has It: Man City ready to offer cash plus three players for Messi, Juve want Suarez

Manchester City appear favourites to sign Lionel Messi, should he leave Barcelona. Messi has...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Spanish papers: Will Mexit happen? [Video]

Spanish papers: Will Mexit happen?

Lionel Messi has requested a personal meeting with senior management at Barcelona to discuss his recent transfer request. Gary Cotterill tells us what the Spanish papers make of the situation.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:15Published
Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race [Video]

Why Man City are ahead of PSG in Messi race

Neymar and Angel Di Maria's close friendship with Lionel Messi could attract him to Paris Saint-Germain - but Manchester City remain frontrunners, ESPN football expert Julien Laurens explains on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:07Published
'Man City tight-lipped on Messi' [Video]

'Man City tight-lipped on Messi'

Is Manchester City's silence over Lionel Messi a hint? The Transfer Show discuss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published