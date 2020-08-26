BREAKING Lionel Messi To Join Man City After Official Transfer Request! Transfer Talk

Welcome back to another edition of Transfer Talk, the show where we bring you all the best news and gossip doing the rounds in the world of Football.

Our headline story is all about Chelsea, and the massive moves they have made in the market this week.

Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all look set on switching allegiances to the Blues, and we have all the information you need to know.

We are also look at the future of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the Arsenal academy product set on leaving this summer, and see which Valencia star Leeds United are close to signing in the next few days.

There is also time to look at Aston Villa’s pursuit of Kieran Trippier, as well as Tottenham’s intriguing approach for Benfica star Pizzi, who is currently in the form of his life.

And finally we look at a recent ESPN article that claimed Manchester City are weighing up a move for Lionel Messi.

Could they pull it off?

We have all the information you need.

