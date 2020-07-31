Global  
 

Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter

Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as one of her 'namesakes' showed excellence in academics.

Sunny took to Twitter to share hilarious post about 'mischievous' addition to a college merit list.

The actor's name appeared on top of merit list posted on website of the Kolkata college.

It was the first merit list for admission to BA (Honours) in English in Asutosh College.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

Marks obtained in best of four subjects in Class 12 board exams was a perfect 400.

After coming across the merit list, Sunny decided to have some fun with it.

A college official called it an act of 'mischief' and said that the authority will conduct inquiry.

This is not the first time that a Sunny Leone has made it to top of a merit list.

Last year, the actor had 'topped' the draft list for junior engineer post.

The incident happened in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department.

Sunny is currently in Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher.

She flew to LA with family after Covid lockdown was lifted in India.

The actor said that she felt her family would be safer in the US.


