The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has identified two other officers who were involved in the Aug.

Wis. Department of Justice identifies other officers present at the scene of Jacob Blake shooting

THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OFJUSTICE RELEASING NEW DETAILSOF THEIR INVESTIGATION INTOTHE POLICE SHOOTING OF JACOBBLAKE IN KENOSHA... INCLUDINGTHE NAMES OF MORE OFFICERSINVOLVED.

STEPHANIE HAINES HASBEEN SCOURING THE REPORT, ANDJOINS US WITH MORE...(ON CAM) SOT STEPHANIE HAINESWE NOW KNOW THE NAMES OF THETWO OTHER OFFICERS ON SCENEWHEN WAS SHOT.

THEIR NAMES AREOFFICER VINCENT ARENAS ANDOFFICER BRITTANY MERONEK.

BOTHWERE RELATIVELY NEW TO THEFORCE.

ARENAS HAS BEEN WITHKENOSHA POLICE SINCE FEBRUARY2019.

(PICTURE)AND HERE IS APICTURE OF OFFICER MERONEK OFWHEN SHE JOINED KPD IN JANUARYOF THIS YEAR.

(PICTURE) WEALREADY LEARNED EARLIER THISWEEK THE OFFICER WHO SHOTBLAKE IS OFFICER RUSTENKESKEY.

HE'S BEEN WITH THEFORCE FOR SEVEN YEARS.

(VO)STATE INVESTIGATORS SAYOFFICER KESKEY WAS TRYING TOARREST BLAKE...AND DEPLOYEDHIS TASER..

BUT THAT DIDNTWORK.

NEXT INVESTIGATORS SAYOFFICER ARENAS ALSO DEPLOYEDHIS TASER BUT THAT DIDN'T STOPBLAKE.

INVESTIGATORS DIDN'TSAY WHY.

IT ULTIMATELY LED TOOFFICER SHESKEY GRABBING ON TOBLAKE'S SHIRT AS HE LEANEDINTO HIS CAR...FIRING HISWEAPN SEVEN TIMES AND SHOOTINGBLAKE IN THE BACK.

NO OTHEROFFICER SHOT BLAKE.

ALL THREEOFFICERS ARE ON ADMINSITRATIVELEAVE WHICH IS STANDARD.

(ONCAM) IN THE MEANTIME DCI ANDTHE FBI ARE STILLINVESTIGATING.

IN KENOSHAIN KENOSHA STEPHANIE HAINETMJ4 NEWS