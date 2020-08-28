California Coronavirus Update: August 28, 2020
Gov.
Gavin Newsom announced plans for reopening businesses that were shuttered in July amid soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Saturday, August 29th: a total of 128 reported new confirmed cases of #COVID19 across… https://t.co/1qB1MSfyL5 15 hours ago
CapRadio News Here's a look at California's new tiered coronavirus reopening system:
https://t.co/k6lKISAWXl https://t.co/bTwMghvBER 18 hours ago
Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Friday, August 28th: a total of 114 reported new confirmed cases of #COVID19 across t… https://t.co/9r7DbraOBN 2 days ago
Bako.com #California Coronavirus Update: August 28, 2020 by 23 ABC #News | KERO 59 minutes ago 1 hour, 13 minutes 40 views -… https://t.co/h4cIoJXJl0 2 days ago
Elhadj Boubacar BAH 🇬🇳 🇲🇬 🇩🇿 🇲🇱 RT @JoshNewmanCA: #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Thursday, August 27th: a total of 159 reported new confirmed cases of #COVID19 across the 1… 2 days ago
Newman for Senate #SD29 #Coronavirus Update for Thursday, August 27th: a total of 159 reported new confirmed cases of #COVID19 across… https://t.co/qwIcBlZHpl 2 days ago
𝕵𝖆𝖜𝖓𝖎𝖐𝖔𝖜𝖘𝖐𝖎 RT @CulverCityGov: 08/26/2020 6:57 PM citywide #Coronavirus update: https://t.co/xLwFLiOTnX
Covered California has issued a special enroll… 3 days ago
City of Culver City 08/26/2020 6:57 PM citywide #Coronavirus update: https://t.co/xLwFLiOTnX
Covered California has issued a special e… https://t.co/KbfhqkbGy9 4 days ago
WBZ News Update For August 29, 2020Steamship Authority employee tests positive for coronavirus; Green Line changes; weekend weather.
Coronavirus In Maryland: August 28, 2020 (Evening Update)Coronavirus In Maryland: August 28, 2020 (Evening Update)
WBZ Evening News Update For August 28State House rally calls for police reform; 438 new coronavirus cases in Mass; Northeastern warns students they could be suspended if they throw a party; NBA resumes play, Celtics tip off Sunday;..