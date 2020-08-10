Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some lawmakers want to change new protest law

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Some lawmakers want to change new protest law

Some lawmakers want to change new protest law

Some lawmakers are still upset over the new protest law in Tennessee.

We talked to Yusuf Hakeem and Todd Gardenhire about the controversial penalties.

For more donation taps are from the bbb just head over to our web night wtf.call ... members of the tennessee caucus of black legislators are frustrated over the controversial road test fell recently signed by gov.

Bill we is wells winston read that down with state lawmakers and then act the best discussed how to move your wordharsher penalties protesters.

The tennessee caucus of black state legislators considers it a major step back in criminal justice reform.

"if there are bad apples in the group -with all of the technology we have- those people can be identified and weeded out.

But to put that label on everyone, i think it's innappropriate."

State representative yusuf hakeem says at the very least, the house could have consider different penalty options.

Currently protestors will be charged for a felony for camping on state property.

"the offenses that were put on, are more egregious than than people who commit domestic violence or sex crimes."

In july cameron williams and other demonstrators turned themselves in to authorities for obstructing an emergency vehicle.

At the time the penalty was a misdemeanor.

Now it's a felony.

"we will never block a true first responder.

They will use it as a technicality to say that if you're blocking a police vehicle, that you're blocking a first responder and try to trump up charges."

Standup: news 12 asked senator todd gardenhire if there is any consideration to adjust the legislations harsh penalities.

"there is never a law that we pass that is absolutely correct the first time."

Senator gardenhire says the legislation doesn't prevent demonstrators from camping on state property completely.

"you can cmap on state property now.

That's the fallacy that's being told.

You can comp on it but you have to get approval to do it."

Representative hakeem expects a meeting to be set up with governor lee this upcoming week.

Cameron williams tells news 12 that protestors in chattanooga plan to join forces with other activites around the state of tenessee.

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StephA0422

Augs @dcexaminer If the players and even Kaepernick wanted a change, they would have talked to police and lawmakers and… https://t.co/PHTZObkbAK 1 day ago

garlicksauce

Alex Garlick However, the quotes coming from the bubble is that players want policy change. The Bucks do have some leverage on W… https://t.co/G0DyX8GrlS 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Teens 4 Equality rally expresses frustration over new protest law [Video]

Teens 4 Equality rally expresses frustration over new protest law

Dozens of people took over the streets in downtown Nashville to protest a new law that will increase penalties against demonstrators.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:12Published
NAACP Vs Protest Penalties [Video]

NAACP Vs Protest Penalties

The NAACP is challenging the new Tennessee law creating a felony for protest violations.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law [Video]

Hong Kong: Anti-China media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under contentious law

In a controversial move, Jimmy Lai, a media mogul in Hong Kong was arrested reportedly under a new security law. He is the owner of Next Digital Ltd which runs the flagship newspaper, Apple Daily...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published