Some lawmakers want to change new protest law

We talked to Yusuf Hakeem and Todd Gardenhire about the controversial penalties.

Some lawmakers are still upset over the new protest law in Tennessee.

The tennessee caucus of black state legislators considers it a major step back in criminal justice reform.

"if there are bad apples in the group -with all of the technology we have- those people can be identified and weeded out.

But to put that label on everyone, i think it's innappropriate."

State representative yusuf hakeem says at the very least, the house could have consider different penalty options.

Currently protestors will be charged for a felony for camping on state property.

"the offenses that were put on, are more egregious than than people who commit domestic violence or sex crimes."

In july cameron williams and other demonstrators turned themselves in to authorities for obstructing an emergency vehicle.

At the time the penalty was a misdemeanor.

Now it's a felony.

"we will never block a true first responder.

They will use it as a technicality to say that if you're blocking a police vehicle, that you're blocking a first responder and try to trump up charges."

Standup: news 12 asked senator todd gardenhire if there is any consideration to adjust the legislations harsh penalities.

"there is never a law that we pass that is absolutely correct the first time."

Senator gardenhire says the legislation doesn't prevent demonstrators from camping on state property completely.

"you can cmap on state property now.

That's the fallacy that's being told.

You can comp on it but you have to get approval to do it."

Representative hakeem expects a meeting to be set up with governor lee this upcoming week.

Cameron williams tells news 12 that protestors in chattanooga plan to join forces with other activites around the state of tenessee.

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news