Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner - Po (Jack Black) shows his skills as a chef to his new friends.

Plot synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master.

His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the skills with his idols, the Furious Five.

Po needs all the wisdom, strength and ability he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard.

Cast: Angelina Jolie, David Cross, Dustin Hoffman, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kung Fu Panda movie clip - Young Tai Lung [Video]

Kung Fu Panda movie clip - Young Tai Lung

Kung Fu Panda movie clip - Young Tai Lung - Mantis (Seth Rogen) tries relaxing Po (Jack Black) after a hard training session when Tigress (Angelina Jolie) arrives and gives the history of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:15Published
Kung Fu Panda movie clip - Prison Break [Video]

Kung Fu Panda movie clip - Prison Break

Plot synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:37Published
Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Fireworks Chair [Video]

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Fireworks Chair

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Fireworks Chair - Plot synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream becomes a reality when,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:57Published