Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner

Kung Fu Panda Movie Clip - Silly Dinner - Po (Jack Black) shows his skills as a chef to his new friends.

Plot synopsis: Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master.

His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the skills with his idols, the Furious Five.

Po needs all the wisdom, strength and ability he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard.

Cast: Angelina Jolie, David Cross, Dustin Hoffman, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, Seth Rogen