Fernando de Noronha Beach To Reopen Only To People Who Have Had COVID-19

The Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil has a new travel restriction.

You can go only if you show you have had COVID-19, reports CNN.

It will reopen next week to people who can show their positive test is at least 20 days old.

They will also take the result of the serological test showing the presence of antibodies.

This decision may prove short-sighted as many scientists are unsure if people can be reinfected.

Fernando de Noronha has been closed to tourists since mid-March because of the pandemic.