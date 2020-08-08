CCTV captures terrifying moment two bulls slam into men on motorbike

This was the terrifying moment two bulls slammed into two men on a bike in northern India on August 19th.

Footage shows the men waiting to make a turn on a narrow road in the Bhojpur area of Sunder Nagar town when the two bulls suddenly plough into them.

The bulls, which were engaged in a fierce fight, ploughed into them.

A CCTV camera at a mobile phone shop, Music World, filmed the terrifying collision.

The footage shows the two men and their vehicle crashing into the ground under the impact of the bulls.

One of the bulls also has a nasty fall.

Though the two men got back on their feet quickly, their vehicle was badly damaged.

Local traders said the bulls had become a menace in Bhojpur, the busiest market in town, and demanded officials to relocate them.