Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CCTV captures terrifying moment two bulls slam into men on motorbike

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:21s - Published
CCTV captures terrifying moment two bulls slam into men on motorbike

CCTV captures terrifying moment two bulls slam into men on motorbike

This was the terrifying moment two bulls slammed into two men on a bike in northern India on August 19th.

Footage shows the men waiting to make a turn on a narrow road in the Bhojpur area of Sunder Nagar town when the two bulls suddenly plough into them.

The bulls, which were engaged in a fierce fight, ploughed into them.

A CCTV camera at a mobile phone shop, Music World, filmed the terrifying collision.

The footage shows the two men and their vehicle crashing into the ground under the impact of the bulls.

One of the bulls also has a nasty fall.

Though the two men got back on their feet quickly, their vehicle was badly damaged.

Local traders said the bulls had become a menace in Bhojpur, the busiest market in town, and demanded officials to relocate them.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moment brave security guard fights off armed robbers with his bare hands [Video]

Moment brave security guard fights off armed robbers with his bare hands

A security guard in northern India fought off three armed robbers with his bare hands in this shocking CCTV footage. Three masked men barged into an office of Muthoot Gold Finance in the city of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published
Two puppies rescued after spending six hours locked in impounded motorbike [Video]

Two puppies rescued after spending six hours locked in impounded motorbike

This is the dramatic moment two puppies were rescued after being trapped for six hours inside a motorcycle seat. The motorcycle was impounded by the police in Bali, Indonesia after officers stormed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Drunk customers try to run SUV over hotel workers in northern India [Video]

Drunk customers try to run SUV over hotel workers in northern India

This is the terrifying moment a group of customers tried to run their SUV over hotel workers after a fight at Jobner in northern India on August 3rd. The nearly three-minute-long footage captured by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:31Published