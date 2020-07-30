What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:07s - Published 1 day ago What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement The NBA is at a watershed moment around social justice and the Toronto Raptors are rising up to the occasion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremy Credit to the Raptors for doing what 28 other teams could have done and simply shoot over Rob Williams 45 minutes ago Faith Alfred What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement https://t.co/L4lwUDAtQv 14 hours ago SongD RT @the_actor_nick: I love the blue jays. Love what ex Cleveland management have done here. I was dubious. Esp losing that genius from Mont… 16 hours ago Nicholas Campbell I love the blue jays. Love what ex Cleveland management have done here. I was dubious. Esp losing that genius from… https://t.co/KeWL5ZCEeE 16 hours ago = @Raptors https://t.co/aI1wAQoMwC Look at what you have done. These are your puppets and your followers. This is wh… https://t.co/BtGmE6JNJ7 2 days ago ASCENSION @Raptors Real talks. LOOK WHAT YOU HAVE DONE! When I saw the busses I knew something was coming. That was some… https://t.co/m2RKxjl71O 2 days ago ASCENSION @Raptors OMG Look what you have done! I am so proud of you 2 days ago Esteban RT @TimBontemps: The Raptors canceled their media availability today in order to wait and get clarity from the league on what is going to h… 2 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Toronto Raptors Update Jerseys With BLM-Inspired Messages



Over a dozen Toronto Raptors will be updating their jerseys with protest slogans inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement at the restart of the NBA season. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:46 Published on July 30, 2020

