What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement
The NBA is at a watershed moment around social justice and the Toronto Raptors are rising up to the occasion.
Jeremy Credit to the Raptors for doing what 28 other teams could have done and simply shoot over Rob Williams 45 minutes ago
Faith Alfred What The Raptors Have Done For The BLM Movement https://t.co/L4lwUDAtQv 14 hours ago
SongD RT @the_actor_nick: I love the blue jays. Love what ex Cleveland management have done here. I was dubious. Esp losing that genius from Mont… 16 hours ago
Nicholas Campbell I love the blue jays. Love what ex Cleveland management have done here. I was dubious. Esp losing that genius from… https://t.co/KeWL5ZCEeE 16 hours ago
= @Raptors https://t.co/aI1wAQoMwC
Look at what you have done. These are your puppets and your followers. This is wh… https://t.co/BtGmE6JNJ7 2 days ago
ASCENSION @Raptors Real talks.
LOOK WHAT YOU HAVE DONE!
When I saw the busses I knew something was coming.
That was some… https://t.co/m2RKxjl71O 2 days ago
ASCENSION @Raptors OMG
Look what you have done!
I am so proud of you 2 days ago
Esteban RT @TimBontemps: The Raptors canceled their media availability today in order to wait and get clarity from the league on what is going to h… 2 days ago
Toronto Raptors Update Jerseys With BLM-Inspired MessagesOver a dozen Toronto Raptors will be updating their jerseys with protest slogans inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement at the restart of the NBA season.